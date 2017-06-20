Augusta National2 hours ago

Earthquake's epicenter just miles from Augusta National

By
Stephen Szurlej

An earthquake hit the city of Augusta, Ga., around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake registered as a 3.2 and was centered 3.72 miles southwest of Augusta, the epicenter just miles away from Augusta National Golf Club.

The Augusta Chronicle is reporting no serious injuries as of 12:30 p.m. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating any possible damage.

"While the earthquake would be considered a minor quake by most standards, it was reported as a 4 intensity by many in Augusta and Hephzibah, which is described on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale as a 'sensation like a heavy truck striking a building,'" the Chronicle reports.

According to the USGS web site, it was felt as far away as Washington, Ga., and across the Savannah River in Aiken, S.C.

