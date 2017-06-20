Earthquake's epicenter just miles from Augusta National

An earthquake hit the city of Augusta, Ga., around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake registered as a 3.2 and was centered 3.72 miles southwest of Augusta, the epicenter just miles away from Augusta National Golf Club.

The Augusta Chronicle is reporting no serious injuries as of 12:30 p.m. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating any possible damage.

"While the earthquake would be considered a minor quake by most standards, it was reported as a 4 intensity by many in Augusta and Hephzibah, which is described on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale as a 'sensation like a heavy truck striking a building,'" the Chronicle reports.

According to the USGS web site, it was felt as far away as Washington, Ga., and across the Savannah River in Aiken, S.C.

