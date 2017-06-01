Dustin Johnson's reason for taking high school drama will crack you up

Dustin Johnson, the world's best golfer, isn't usually one of the first names mentioned in a discussion of the sport's best interview subjects. But DJ's Q&As are underrated. Sure, his answers are usually brief, but there's a bluntness to them that make them entertaining in their own way. And sometimes, Johnson will give an answer so honest that it cracks the gathered media up.

Such was the case at Johnson's Wednesday press conference ahead of the Memorial. The topic of Johnson's non-golf high school activities came up, and it turns out, DJ took drama. For a very high-school-boy reason. Here's the full exchange:

Q. When you were in high school or junior high or whatever growing up, so much athleticism around you, did you do nothing but sports in high school? Did you do any drama or anything else in high school?

DUSTIN JOHNSON: Yeah, I did. I took drama. But we had to take -- kind of had to take electives. And the drama teacher was cute, so -- (laughter).

Q. Were you ever in any plays?

DUSTIN JOHNSON: Yeah, I was in middle school. I don't think I did any in high school.

Q. What did you do?

DUSTIN JOHNSON: Sang in the Christmas show and did the Newsies, a musical.

Q. Any chance you'll sing for us now?

DUSTIN JOHNSON: No, not a chance (laughter). That's for me when I'm in the car by myself.

So there you go. In about 60 words, we learned DJ took high school drama because the teacher was cute. He was in Newsies (Not "THE" Newsies. C'mon, DJ!) in middle school and he still sings in the car. Now if only we could get an audio recording of him driving. . .

RELATED: Rickie Fowler and his new girlfriend enjoy Baker's Bay

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS