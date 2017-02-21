Dustin Johnson's Masters odds get a major adjustment after win at Riviera

Dustin Johnson moved to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking following his five-shot win at Riviera. However, it wasn't enough to move him to the top of the list of Masters favorites in Vegas.

According to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, Johnson is now listed at 8-to-1 odds to win the year's first major. While that's down from 10/1 last week, he is still second to Jordan Spieth at 13/2.

Spieth, who won last week at Pebble Beach to briefly surge to 6-to-1 odds, has a win and two runner-ups in three trips to Augusta National. Although, Johnson doesn't have Spieth's track record there, his best two finishes at the Masters (A T-6 and a T-4) have come the last two years.

Jason Day, whose reign atop the OWGR ended at 11 months, was downgraded to 12/1 following a T-64 at Riviera. Rory McIlroy, who was previously listed as low as 8/1 is also 12/1 now, along with Hideki Matsuyama.

Justin Rose (15/1) is next and then there's a big drop-off to a group at 25/1 of Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson, and Justin Thomas. Watson opened at 15/1 in August, but the two-time Masters winner's struggles have caused his odds to shift in the wrong direction. For a second consecutive week, four-time champ Tiger Woods' odds held at 100/1.

According to Westgate, Dustin Johnson is the favorite to win both the FedEx Cup (6/1) and co-favorite (8/5) along with Spieth, McIlroy and Day to win a major in 2017.

