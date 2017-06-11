U.S. Open Preview6 hours ago

Dustin Johnson's arrival at Erin Hills unclear as he waits on birth of second child

By
160619-dustin-paulina-win.png

ERIN, Wisc. -- Players started getting to Erin Hills over the weekend in preparation for the 117th U.S. Open. But Dustin Johnson wasn’t one of them. And exactly when the defending champion will arrive isn’t entirely clear.

At issue is the birth of his second child. Johnson’s fiancée, Paulina Gretzky, had yet to deliver the baby boy as of Sunday morning. It’s expected that she’ll have the baby late Sunday or Monday. Depending on the baby’s arrival, the world’s top-ranked player isn’t likely to get to Erin Hills until sometime Monday and isn’t expected to practice until Tuesday at the earliest.

Johnson, whose pre-tournament press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. local time on Wednesday, already played two practice rounds at the course after missing the cut last week at the Memorial.

“He really liked the course and feels like it sets up beautifully for his game,” said David Winkle, Johnson’s agent. “He feels good about the venue and the state of his game.”

The last player to successfully defend at the U.S. Open was Curtis Strange in 1989.

Johnson, who didn’t play in the Masters after suffering a back injury the Wednesday before his opening tee time when he slipped on a few steps wearing socks in his rented home in Augusta, is scheduled to tee off at the Open for his opening round at 8:35 a.m. Thursday alongside 2014 and 2015 U.S. Open champions Martin Kaymer and Jordan Spieth.

RELATED: Listen to the U.S. Open preview podcast

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Revisiting the Sunday rules snafu at Oakmont

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Former winner Geoff Ogilvy explains why he passed on playing his way into this year's U.S. Open

Golf News & Tours

One and Only

Golf News & Tours

Golf Digest Podcast: U.S. Open 2017 preview! Erin Hills, Phil, DJ, Rory, Jordan & more

Golf News & Tours

Golf Digest Podcast: Fox Sports' Joe Buck says his days doing Jim Nantz and Dan Hicks imitations are over

Golf News & Tours

Robert Trent Jones Jr.: Lessons learned at Chambers Bay applied at Erin Hills

Related
Golf News & ToursGolf Digest Podcast: U.S. Open 2017 preview! Erin H…
Golf News & ToursFormer winner Geoff Ogilvy explains why he passed o…
Golf News & ToursGolf Digest Podcast: Fox Sports' Joe Buck says …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection