Dustin Johnson will wear a whole lot of red, white and blue at the U.S. Open

2 hours ago

A defending champion needs to look the part, and Dustin Johnson will not disappoint. The World No. 1 will wear red, white and blue during each competitive day next week at Erin Hills. Although donning these colors at a U.S. Open seems like a must, this will be the first time Johnson weaves all three hues into each of his four competition-day outfits.

And he's going to look sharp.

Inspired by Adidas' golf designs for Rio, Johnson will wear the Climacool 2D Camo Stripe polo ($75), the 3-Stripes Mapped polo ($85), and the Climacool Performance polo ($50) in Wisconsin. All three of these pieces are made with lightweight, stretchy fabric that's designed to keep Johnson cool and comfortable. The 32-year-old will pair these polos with his favorite trousers—the Ultimate 365 3-Stripes pant ($80), and his favorite shoe—the Tour360 Boost ($170).

U.S. Open Style

