Dustin Johnson takes lead at Riviera, moves closer to No. 1 world ranking

Dustin Johnson will enter Sunday at the Genesis Open with a chance to claim his first win of the season, and the top spot in the world ranking.

By birdieing three of the last four holes to shoot a second-consecutive 66 at Riviera Country, Johnson holds a one-shot lead over Pat Perez and Cameron Tringale after the second round. Storms halted play on Friday, leaving tournament officials to scramble to complete 72 holes by Sunday evening.

In search of his first win since last September's BMW Championship, Johnson would overtake Jason Day as the No. 1 player in the world if he wins at Riviera, and Day finishes worse than a tie for third. Day sits at two under par after consecutive rounds of 70.

Perez moved into solo second place when he chipped in for birdie from behind the 17th green. But Tringale tied him nine under by holing his third shot on 18 from 82 yards. That capped a bogey-free 64, the best score of the second round.

First-round leader Sam Saunders, Arnold Palmer's grandson, stumbled to a second-round 77, but made the cut.

It's been an eventful weekend for Johnson. On Saturday morning, fiancee Paulina Gretzky announced on Instagram that the couple is expecting its second child.