Dustin Johnson says he has no say in Paulina Gretzky's social media posts

Dustin Johnson joined The Big Lead's podcast on Tuesday to talk about a variety of topics as he recovers from the fluke injury that kept him out of the Masters. You should listen to the whole thing, but in the meantime, we found the World No. 1 discussing his involvement in fiancee Paulina Gretzky's social media accounts particularly amusing.

PHOTOS: DJ & Paulina -- A love story

So does DJ have any say in what Paulina posts?

"Absolutely not," Johnson responded before chuckling. "She doesn't ask me! . . . Like I would know what would be good to post or not. I'm terrible with that."

OK, so this isn't much of a surprise. We didn't think DJ had much input on any of those music videos.

And besides, Paulina built quite a following on Instagram long before the two became a couple. She knows what she's doing.

RELATED: DJ & Paulina got really creative for their latest baby announcement

"I ask her, though, if I can post something," Johnson added. He then clarified that Paulina only shoots something down if it involves a picture of them she doesn't like.

Again, not too surprising. I also have to check with my wife before posting any photo of her (Doesn't everyone?!). Still, it's funny coming from one of the most dominant and intimidating figures in sports right now.

Anyway, Here's Dustin Johnson's full interview with The Big Lead:

