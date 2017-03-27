Dustin Johnson opts for rest before Masters, withdraws from Shell Houston Open

While Dustin Johnson never trailed over 112 holes in seven matches, the WGC-Match Play can take a mental and physical toll on players. Perhaps it's no surprise that Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world, has pulled out of the Shell Houston Open.

Johnson hinted at possibly withdrawing on Sunday night, saying his status for the tournament was up in the air. "I don’t know," Johnson said, regarding his participation in Houston. "Ask me that in the morning when I wake up."

Johnson, who has won the last three tournaments he's entered, will instead opt for rest before the Masters. Following Sunday's win in Austin, the 32-year-old is the green jacket favorite at 5-to-1 odds.

Despite Johnson's WD, a host of top players -- including Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson -- are teeing it up in Houston this week. Scott Stallings will take the place of Johnson.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS