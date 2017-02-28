Dustin Johnson, new World No. 1, had to have Lee Westwood spot him at Starbucks in Mexico

Dustin Johnson didn't just become the new World No. 1 after his win at Riviera a couple weeks ago. The leap up to the top of the world rankings is a result of an ultra-impressive stretch of consistency -- stretching back the past couple of years.

Point is, it's been good to be DJ -- with his U.S. Open win last year coming along with multiple other wins and top-10s since 2015.

Which makes the below photo shared by Lee Westwood from this week's WGC-Mexico event even more hilarious. It sounds like Westwood, who, funny enough, is a former World No. 1, had to spot DJ at a Starbucks outside the event.

We know DJ isn't struggling for money. But like many of us in 2017, carrying cash doesn't appear to be a strength for the 32-year-old.

Thanks for picking up your fellow man, Lee. I'm sure DJ's Venmo or Paypal payment is on its way . . .

