Dustin Johnson crushes 413-yard drive at the Memorial

Dustin Johnson can hit a golf ball very far, this is not news. There is a reason he leads the PGA Tour in driving distance and strokes gained/off-the-tee.

But every once in awhile he hits one so hard, so far, and so violently that it warrants highlighting. On Thursday at the Memorial, DJ absolutely walloped a tee shot on Muirfield Village Golf Club's par-4 17th hole, 413 yards to be exact.

The drive came immediately after a triple-bogey 6 on the par-3 16th, so there may have been a little extra on it. It's also not the first time he's wowed us with one on the 17th; last year Johnson piped one 382 yards while he was in contention during Sunday's final round.

Johnson now owns four of the 10 longest drives recorded on tour this season. The latest is actually 15 yards shorter than his tour-leading 428-yard bomb at the SBS Tournament of Champions, which you can see below measured in pizzas, planes, and tall buildings.

