Genesis Open2 hours ago

Dustin Johnson cruises to win at Riviera to take over as world No. 1

Dustin Johnson coasted to the top spot in the world ranking thanks to a five-shot victory in the Genesis Open.

After a 7-under-par 64 in a third round completed Sunday morning at Riviera Country Club, Johnson posted a stress-free 71 in the afternoon to replace Jason Day as the No. 1 player in the world.

The win was Johnson's fourth dating back to his inaugural major win at the U.S. Open last summer, and it enabled him to end Day's 47-week reign atop the Official World Golf Ranking. He becomes just the 20th player to claim the No. 1 spot since the world ranking began in 1986.

Johnson's win also gives him at least one win in each of his first 10 seasons on tour. He joins Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only player to hold such a distinction.

Thomas Pieters and Scott Brown finished five shots behind Johnson in a tie for second place.

