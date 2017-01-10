Dunvegan Hotel, famous St. Andrews pub, officially sold

This summer we relayed that the Dunvegan Hotel in St. Andrews was for sale. It appears golf's most famous 19th hole is off the market.

According to the Scotsman, the Dunvegan -- which has been owned and operated by Jack and Sheena Willoughby for 23 years -- was sold to Forth Bridge Capital. The buyers are described as a group of "golfing enthusiasts from Canada and the USA."

“We are very happy to be involved with Jack and Sheena who have been a pleasure to deal with and we are committed to ensuring the Dunvegan remains one of golf’s best experiences,” said a spokesperson for Forth Bridge said. “We look forward to a long and exciting future for our long-standing patrons, our new friends and golfers from around the world.”

Despite the sale, the Scotsman notes that it's envisioned business will be as usual at the Dunvegan, which sits just yards away from the Old Course's 18th green.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS