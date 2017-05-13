Crime

Doug DeCinces, baseball star, golf course developer, found guilty of insider trading

By
6 hours ago
Strawyberry-Farms-Golf.jpg

Baseball, as headlines on Friday noted, was Doug DeCinces’ game, but golf became his game, too. DeCinces is an avid golfer who developed Strawberry Farms Golf Club in Irvine, Calif.

The headlines weren’t good. “Former Angels star Doug DeCinces found guilty in insider trading deal that netted him $1 million-plus,” one said, this in the Orange County Register.

He was found guilty of 14 felony counts and “each count carries a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison,” the Register story noted. His attorney said he would file a motion for a new trial.

RELATED: Swings of springs: Why golf and baseball are kindred spirits

A member of the tony Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif., DeCinces has a handicap index of 4.1. He employed former Nicklaus associate Jim Lipe to design Strawberry Farms, which opened in the fall of 1997.

He also brought former Major League shortstop Donnie Hill, an exceptional golfer, aboard as a teaching pro there and had a David Leadbetter Golf Academy there for a time.

RELATED: The O.C.: California, Here I Come

The clubhouse is adorned with baseball memorabilia and photos of former players. The menu at its Farmhouse Grill features a #11 Chicken Sandwich. DeCinces wore the number 11.

DeCinces, who had the unenviable task of succeeding Brooks Robinson as the third baseman of the Baltimore Orioles, later became an All-Star with the California Angels. A case could have been made that he was the American League’s most valuable player in 1982, though he finished third in balloting.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The Players

The Rickie Fowler golf-ball-stuck-in-a-tree saga had a happy ending -- just not for Rickie...

an hour ago
The Players

Players Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy says he's already sleeping facing away from his...

2 hours ago
How strong? Too strong.

Players Championship 2017: Watch Rory McIlroy hit his driving iron 330 yards -- over the green...

3 hours ago
The Players

Players Championship 2017: Ian Poulter's last-minute Players preparation paid off on...

4 hours ago
Crime

Doug DeCinces, baseball star, golf course developer, found guilty of insider trading

6 hours ago
The Players

PGA Tour winner's cool new golf bag honors Naval destroyer he used to serve on

8 hours ago
Watch with caution . . .

Players Championship 2017: Want to feel better about your game? Watch Anirban Lahiri make a 10...

a day ago
The Players

Players Championship 2017: Spend an hour on No. 17 and you'll see a LOT of crazy things

May 12, 2017
Meltdowns

Players Championship 2017: Zac Blair just had his own "Tin Cup" moment on No. 17

May 12, 2017
Improving Your Long Game

LPGA star Jessica Korda's advice for frequent fliers

May 12, 2017
Tributes

You don't have to be a Yankees fan to dig this new commercial honoring Derek Jeter

May 12, 2017
Golf Style

What to wear now: A lightweight chino

May 12, 2017
The Loop

Madden 18 FINALLY gives underrated Tom Brady the recognition he deserves

May 12, 2017
Fitness

Are your bad habits costing you rounds of golf?

May 12, 2017
Real Estate

Trophy Homes: Living Large In Lake Tahoe, Chicago And The Hamptons

May 12, 2017
Grow The Game

Watch Sergio Garcia surprise a group of junior golfers reenacting his Masters celebration

May 12, 2017
Players Championship

Brooks Koepka has a sense of humor about his splash at Sawgrass' 17th hole

May 12, 2017
Celebrity Golf Fans

Former boy band "rivals" Nick Lachey and Joey Fatone hang together at the Players

May 12, 2017
Related
The LoopNiall Horan calls himself ‘a bit of an anorak’ when…
The LoopFrank Sinatra now has a golf course named after him…
The LoopGolf ball-sized hail (yes, really) pelts Colorado g…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection