Must Reads
newsmakers-2016-ryder-cup-patrick-reed.jpg

The Six Best Shots of 2016, and How You Can Hit Them

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Andrew Landry chips to the second green during the second round of the Web.com Tour 2016 DAP Championship at the Canterbury Golf Club on September 9, 2016 in Beachwood, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

15 Things You Might Not Remember Happened in 2016

jason-day-sunday-pga-championship-2016-expression.jpg

17 Crazy Golf Stats From 2016

an hour ago

Double Eagle Club

Galena, Ohio / 7,175 yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.2123
2017-86-Double-Eagle-Club-hole-16.jpg
Courtesy of Double Eagle Club

86. Double Eagle Club

Jay Morrish & Tom Weiskopf (1992)

Built by reshaping flat farm fields into gentle hills and valleys, Double Eagle benefits from plenty of elbow room. Some holes have double fairways that pose genuine alternate routes. Greens are benign enough in contours to allow them to be kept lightning fast. A delightfully thoughtful design, it closes with two great water-laden, risk-rewarding holes. The club name does not symbolize a golf term. Original owner John McConnell was a fortune hunter, and the Double Eagle was a rare doubloon discovered in a sunken treasure.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 1997. Highest ranking: No. 56, 2009-2010. Previous ranking: No. 76

Panelist comments:
“Double Eagle Club achieves all the ideals of one of the best courses in the nation. Conditioning was immaculate, shot value was challenging and exhilarating, and the ambience was one of the best.”

“How about this quality control feature? The staff cleans your shoes BEFORE you play, to keep the greens from getting any impurities. I've never seen that before. There's also an underground system to keep green edges from having any shape loss due to maintenance.”

“The purist-type golf atmosphere, a true golf club with a peaceful and calmness that connects well with nature provides a high ambience rating, while also including the national and international membership that take pride in the club.”

“Interesting ninth and 18th holes that have alternate routes to the green. I think the best hole is the intermediate seventh hole, and the short par-4 17th is a ton of fun.”

“Conditioning is strong helped by the fact there's less than 10,000 rounds per year (I'm told 7,200 rounds per year), due to the small membership. Makes it easier to keep Double Eagle extremely well-manicured.”

Courtesy of Double Eagle Club

Hole No. 13

Courtesy of Double Eagle Club

Hole No. 16

Courtesy of Double Eagle Club

Hole No. 18

Courtesy of Double Eagle Club

Double Eagle Club Clubhouse and practice area

Trending Now
Golf Courses

The Quarry at La Quinta

Golf Courses

Rich Harvest Links

Golf Courses

Inverness Club

Golf Courses

The Golf Club at Black Rock

Golf Courses

Yeamans Hall Club

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf CoursesInverness Club
    Golf CoursesThe Quarry at La Quinta
    Golf CoursesThe Golf Club at Black Rock