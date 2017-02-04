tiger-woods-wd-leaderboard-dubai-2017.jpg
Golf World

Dottie Pepper on whether Tiger Woods is nearing end: ‘I think we’re getting close’

3 hours ago
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 27: Tiger Woods tips his cap to the gallery as he exits the final hole of the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North Golf Course on January 27, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Gambling

If you're a Tiger Woods fan, this new set of prop bets will make you really sad

6 hours ago
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the USA reacts to his tee shot on the 1st hole during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Missing Links

On Tiger Woods: ‘Is it just a temporary setback or are these the sad, final death throes?’

9 hours ago
Golf World3 hours ago

Dottie Pepper on whether Tiger Woods is nearing end: ‘I think we’re getting close’

tiger-woods-wd-leaderboard-dubai-2017.jpg
Ross Kinnaird

Everyone seems to have an opinion on Tiger Woods and his future, or whether he has one, some of it even thoughtful and informed, including this from Dottie Pepper on ESPN:

“At some point We all have to realize that it’s just not there and that’s ok. But it’s a hard thing from an athlete’s standpoint to have to eventually face,” she said.

“I was very, very fortunate at one point toward the end of my career. I played a round of golf with tennis great Michael Chang. I asked him ‘when did you know it was time?’ He told me when he spent more time in rehab than he did getting better at his profession he knew it was time. Is it that time for Tiger? I think we’re getting close.”

As many in golf have said, if you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse. There is no indication that Woods, despite having worked on his comeback at least since he announced in early September that he hoped to play in the Safeway Open in early October, is getting better.

Woods missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open last week, shot 77 in the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday and withdrew on Friday, his agent Mark Steinberg citing back spasms.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

The NFL Playoffs' Great (Golfing) QBs

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopOn Tiger Woods: ‘Is it just a setback or the sad, f…
    The LoopJason Day to Tiger Woods: ‘At 40, I don’t want to b…
    The LoopTendinitis delays Justin Rose's 2014 start