Respect4 hours ago

Donald Trump tweets his congratulations to John Daly for first PGA Tour Champions title

By

There's a lot going on in this world right now. But one thing all of us can agree on is that John Daly is still a fan favorite -- even with the 45th president of the United States.

President Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations to Daly on Monday morning, proving he was as excited as most golf fans were to see Big JD back in the winner's circle.

The tweet shouldn't be that big of a surprise, given Trump's and Daly's amiable relationship. Daly endorsed Trump for president back in March, and even had his sights on an inauguration invite.

"If I'm around, I would love to. Yes, I think I will be invited," Daly told TMZ Sports at the time, while also adding that he hopes to play golf with Trump again soon. "If not, I understand, but I would love to go if there's a chance I could go."

Interestingly, Trump did not wish Brian Harman or Sei Young Kim for their wins on tour this weekend . . .

