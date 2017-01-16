Donald Trump to expand Scottish golf resort in Aberdeen

161116-donald-trump-golf.jpg
161116-donald-trump-golf.jpg
AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump and his organization are expanding the Trump International Golf Links Scotland in Aberdeen. The Aberdeenshire Council approved a proposal that will allow a second 18-hole golf course on the resort.

Though the original proposal was sent in 2015, the announcement comes at a curious time. Last week, an attorney for the President-elect made a promise that “no new foreign deals will be made whatsoever” by Trump's businesses, in an effort to avoid conflicts of interest during his presidency.

However, a spokesperson for Trump said the plans do not apply to this ban, as it is not a new foreign deal. “Implementing future phasing of existing properties does not constitute a new transaction so we intend to proceed," she said to the Scottish Sunday Herald.

This is not the first time the resort has seen controversy. Its opening saw a backlash as the property was built on "a unique, protected area" for wildlife, and last summer it was reported that Trump had tax discrepancies on both the Aberdeen and Turnberry properties.

