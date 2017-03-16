WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks during the Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the U.S Capitol on March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
Trump

Donald Trump protest, including banner flyover, planned at this week's LPGA event

an hour ago
NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 01: Tiger Woods waits to play the 12th hole during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany course on December 1, 2016 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods to appear at NYC book signing next week

2 hours ago
gwsl26-arnold-palmer-life-1960s-arnold-palmer-clothing.jpg
Arnold Palmer

Remembering five rounds with Arnold Palmer

2 hours ago
Trumpan hour ago

Donald Trump protest, including banner flyover, planned at this week's LPGA event

By
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks during the Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the U.S Capitol on March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
Pool
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks during the Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the U.S Capitol on March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

UltraViolet, the group that gathered 100,000 signatures to move the U.S. Women's Open from Trump Bedminster this summer, is rolling out the next phase of its protest this weekend. The target is the LPGA's Bank of Hope Founders Cup in Phoenix, as UltraViolet intends to fly a banner over the Wildfire Golf Club.

"By holding the US Women’s Open at Trump’s golf courses, the LPGA is giving millions in revenue, free advertising and branding to Trump, a racist, sexist, sexual predator. That’s deeply disappointing. The LPGA should not be rewarding Trump’s bigoted brand and normalize his platform and policies that degrade women and divide our country,” said Shaunna Thomas, co-founder of UltraViolet, in a press release. “The USGA and LPGA need to send a clear signal to young golfers, including women, people of color, and people with disabilities that it stands against Trump’s brand of hate, and for an inclusive strong future by moving the upcoming U.S. Women’s Open from Trump National Golf Course.”

UltraViolet also intends to protest outside the tournament's entrance.

This is not UltraViolet's first aerial protest at a sporting event. The group demonstrated against NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in 2014 following a string of domestic-abuse incidents involving football players by flying banners over stadiums.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopLooks like HSBC uses over-the-top marketing for its…
    The LoopShould golf evaluate its relationship with Donald T…
    The LoopRon Sirak wins Media Excellence honor at LPGA award…