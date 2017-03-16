Donald Trump protest, including banner flyover, planned at this week's LPGA event

UltraViolet, the group that gathered 100,000 signatures to move the U.S. Women's Open from Trump Bedminster this summer, is rolling out the next phase of its protest this weekend. The target is the LPGA's Bank of Hope Founders Cup in Phoenix, as UltraViolet intends to fly a banner over the Wildfire Golf Club.

"By holding the US Women’s Open at Trump’s golf courses, the LPGA is giving millions in revenue, free advertising and branding to Trump, a racist, sexist, sexual predator. That’s deeply disappointing. The LPGA should not be rewarding Trump’s bigoted brand and normalize his platform and policies that degrade women and divide our country,” said Shaunna Thomas, co-founder of UltraViolet, in a press release. “The USGA and LPGA need to send a clear signal to young golfers, including women, people of color, and people with disabilities that it stands against Trump’s brand of hate, and for an inclusive strong future by moving the upcoming U.S. Women’s Open from Trump National Golf Course.”

UltraViolet also intends to protest outside the tournament's entrance.

This is not UltraViolet's first aerial protest at a sporting event. The group demonstrated against NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in 2014 following a string of domestic-abuse incidents involving football players by flying banners over stadiums.

