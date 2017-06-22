Trending
Driving on the green?!

Donald Trump driving on the green with a golf cart is the most Donald Trump thing ever

By
an hour ago

This is bound to be controversial. Donald Trump, president of the United States, has certain freedoms and liberties that come with the job. This act, though, will make a golf-course superintendent -- and really, anyone who cares about golf-course maintenance -- raise an eyebrow or two.

Trump owns more than 19 golf properties around the world, and this video, shared by Barstool Sports and originally by Mike Frank on Twitter, appears to have come from Trump Bedminster, where this year's U.S. Women's Open will be held in a couple of weeks. We hope this green is not one being used in the tournament (Bedminster has 36 holes).

At the end of the day, when you own a course, we suppose you can do whatever you want. And if you're Trump, on that list is driving your golf cart on the greens.

Avert the eyes, supers around the world:

We can't come up with a good reason for driving on the green (actually, we can think of a lot of bad reasons for doing so), other than the fact that when you're president and own the golf course you're playing, you have free rein. Yeah, we'll leave it at that.

H/T Barstool Sports.

RELATED: How good is Donald Trump as a Golfer?

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Trick-Shot Fail

The end of this trick-shot video qualifies as cruel and unusual punishment

4 minutes ago
Driving on the green?!

Donald Trump driving on the green with a golf cart is the most Donald Trump thing ever

an hour ago
Clooney

George Clooney continues to instill jealousy in the hearts of men around the globe

20 hours ago
Nostalgia

37 years later, Atari 2600 ‘Golf’ remains the finest in sports video game simulation

20 hours ago
Tour Life

Brooks Koepka looks like he's enjoying partying with the U.S. Open trophy

21 hours ago
Plastic Manhood

New Ken Doll line teaches kids it’s OK to be whoever you want as long as you live in Brooklyn

a day ago
Summer Solstice

Summer Solstice 2017: 13 mind-blowing stats that sum up the most golf-packed year EVER on the...

a day ago
Change Is Good

Adidas reveals new NHL jerseys and they are actually not that bad

June 21, 2017
Phil & Bones Forever

This touching tribute to Phil Mickelson and Bones might bring you to tears

June 21, 2017
Gambling

A pro golfer is halfway to cashing in MILLIONS on the greatest golf bet ever

June 20, 2017
Shoes

FootJoy announces new D.N.A. Helix, an athletic look with high performance

June 20, 2017
Like Father, Like Son

John Daly II, 13, makes hole-in-one in Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational

June 20, 2017
Break-Ups

Twitter is not handling this Phil Mickelson-Bones break-up very well

June 20, 2017
Dingers and Dragons

The MLB's 'Game of Thrones' promotions begin tonight

June 20, 2017
Baby Names

A baby named Waveland: Cubs fan names daughter after one of the streets surrounding Wrigley...

June 20, 2017
How Did he Do That?

Watch Lonzo Ball throw perfect chest pass through moving SUV

June 20, 2017
The Grind

Brooks Koepka breaks through, a WAG star is born, and an all-time Twitter feud between Rory...

June 20, 2017
Gronk Smash

Rob Gronkowski just racked up a $100,000 bar tab for the ages

June 20, 2017
Related
The LoopPresident Trump to team up with Japanese Prime Mins…
The LoopLanger: President Trump called to apologize for vot…
Golf CoursesWhat is the best Trump golf course?
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection