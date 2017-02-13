Donald Trump appeared to use his $3,755 gold driver in golf match with Japan Prime Minister

In late November Golf Digest's Mike Johnson reported that Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gifted a Honma Beres S-05 driver to newly-elected President Donald Trump. The club -- coming in at 9.5 degrees of loft with a 5S Armrq Infinity stiff shaft -- was noteworthy for two reasons: it's embellished in gold, and it retails for a whopping $3,755.

Often when heads of state exchange presents, they are shipped to the National Archives and Records Administration, as presidents are allowed to keep only items of minimal value. However, in his round with the Prime Minister this weekend, Trump appeared to be brandishing his new big stick:

We're not sure why POTUS is swing the club backwards; perhaps it's a warmup technique? Whatever the case, you know you've made it in this world when you're swinging a gold-plated driver.

