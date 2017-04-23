Dominic Bozzelli comes one INCH from PGA Tour history with near-ace on par 4

A wild, windy Saturday at the Valero Texas Open produced a double-hit chip by Bud Cauley and nearly the second ace on a par 4 in PGA Tour history by Dominic Bozzelli.

The rookie almost pulled off the trick on TPC San Antonio's 318-yard 17th hole, hitting his tee shot to one INCH. Unfortunately, there wasn't video of Bozzelli's incredible close call, but here's what it looked like on PGA Tour Shot Tracker:

The tap-in eagle got Bozzelli to three under on his round (he started on the back nine), but a disappointing 43 on his closing nine dropped him near the bottom of the leader board.

Actually, Bozzelli wasn't the only player to hit one tight on the drivable par 4. Here's Nick Taylor's fantastic shot a little later in the day:

But alas, neither could quite pull off an unlikely hole-in-one on Saturday, meaning Andrew Magee remains the only player in PGA Tour history to record an albatross on a par 4. Magee made his ace at the 2001 FBR Open on the 17th hole at TPC Scottsdale, banking in his tee shot off the putter of Steve Pate, who was on the green in the group ahead.

Maybe Bozzelli and Taylor shouldn't have waited for the green to clear.

