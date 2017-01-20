Must Reads
HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 15: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Hit Justin Thomas' Jump Drive

magazine-2006-02-maar02_john_jacobs.jpg

Golf's Wise Man

SPRINGFIELD, NJ - JULY 29: Jason Day of Australia lines up his putt on the third green during the second round of the 2016 PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club on July 29, 2016 in Springfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Does Slow Play Help Golfers?

Mental Game41 minutes ago

Do You Have Commitment Issues?

Here’s a little secret: We pride ourselves on delivering great tips to help your golf swing, but if you don't commit to your shots, you’re not going to get the full benefit from improving your swing. As one one of Golf Digest's Best Young Teachers, Megan Padua puts it: “Playing with a high level of commitment can be the thing that takes your game to a new level.”

Most people aren’t fully committed to every shot. It’s hard, because you’ve seen your game -- You know how easily bad shots can happen. Think about it: When you’re standing over a downhill chip, the memory of that last downhill chip you bladed creeps into your mind a lot easier than positive thoughts about how exactly you want to hit that shot. Whenever you feel yourself getting distracted from the precise shot at hand, take a step back and reevaluate.

The good news is, you already know what total commitment feels like. Padua says to think about a time when you were playing and said to your friends, “I'm going to hit this shot right here and let it release to the hole.” You were probably just messing around, but you also executed the shot almost exactly how you wanted to, right?

What you did was make a plan. You took out all of the stress of remembering previous failures on the golf course, you weren’t thinking about what could go wrong, you just made a plan and took a confident swing. You committed.

“Hitting a shot with commitment means that regardless of the result, you had a clear objective in mind, and a high level of confidence in your ability to hit the shot,” says Padua. “This concept may sound easy, but it's something that takes practice and attention to detail just as much as making a swing change.”

To help keep tabs on your commitment levels, Padua says to keep track on your scorecard. Rate yourself on a scale of one to three at the end of each hole. One if commitment was high, two if your commitment was neutral, and three if it was bad.

“You are in control of your commitment to each shot,” says Padua. “Decide that you want your commitment score to be low, and you will see your real score drop too.”

Trending Now
Golf Instruction

Your Thumb Is The Secret To Controlling Trajectory In Your Short Game

Golf News & Tours

Davis Love III: The Ride of His Life

Golf Instruction

The Easiest Drill For Better Ball Striking

Golf Instruction

This is the easiest backyard driver drill we’ve ever seen

Golf Instruction

Henrik Stenson’s Reoccurring Driver Swing Thought

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf InstructionThe Easiest Drill For Better Ball Striking
    Golf InstructionYour Thumb Is The Secret To Controlling Trajectory …
    Golf InstructionThis is the easiest backyard driver drill we’ve eve…