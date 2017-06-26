Go to a big-box hardware store like The Home Depot or Lowe's on a Saturday afternoon and you'll find two types of people: those who played golf that morning, and those who didn't. It's easy to look lost in those massive aisles, but the golfers look especially so, traipsing open-mouthed in their polos and loafers as if a lost ball were up on Shelf 17. Not to throw a blanket insult, but generally we're not the most handy bunch. Instead, we've devoted our lives to being handsy, and we've got the short games that back it up. But spinny flop shots and stone-dead bump-and-runs don't impress much on the domestic front, so to validate our worth we sometimes take on projects we might rather not, if only for their successful and thrifty completion to justify more and future golf. Under this perverse incentive, we hurry and botch tasks, irrationally counting every minute less of low-grade carpentry as a minute more at the course. Well, goodbye to all that. Here, in our first-ever Do-It-Yourself package, we invite you to experience (perhaps for the first time?) the pride, satisfaction and empowerment that comes from your craftsmanship. How? By making the projects all about golf, of course. We know you have it in you.

▶ Do It Yourself: How To Build Your Own Simulator

Playing every day is cheaper and easier than you think.

By Matthew Rudy

▶ Do It Yourself: How To Build Your Own Putting Green

For homeowners desiring to pack more golf into their lives—not add a chore—a synthetic-turf green is the way to go.

By Max Adler

▶ Do It Yourself: How To Build Your Own Clubs

The only reward greater than distance is knowledge.

By Mike Stachura

▶ Do It Yourself: Swings

Even instructors agree, the best players are often self-taught.

By Joel Beall

▶ Do It Yourself: How To Make A Training Aid, Sunday Bag, And Headcover

By Keely Levins

