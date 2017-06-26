Must Reads
sandy-tatum-harding-park-2005.jpg

What golf will miss the most about Sandy Tatum

CROMWELL, CT - JUNE 25: Jordan Spieth of the United States chips in for birdie from a bunker on the 18th green to win the Travelers Championship in a playoff against Daniel Berger of the United States (not pictured) at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2017 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Throw the sand to ace bunker shots like Jordan Spieth

confidence-kills-illustration.jpg

Confidence Kills: What If Everything You've Been Told To Think Is Wrong?

DIY-golf-simulator-Mike-Rohr.jpg

Go to a big-box hardware store like The Home Depot or Lowe's on a Saturday afternoon and you'll find two types of people: those who played golf that morning, and those who didn't. It's easy to look lost in those massive aisles, but the golfers look especially so, traipsing open-mouthed in their polos and loafers as if a lost ball were up on Shelf 17. Not to throw a blanket insult, but generally we're not the most handy bunch. Instead, we've devoted our lives to being handsy, and we've got the short games that back it up. But spinny flop shots and stone-dead bump-and-runs don't impress much on the domestic front, so to validate our worth we sometimes take on projects we might rather not, if only for their successful and thrifty completion to justify more and future golf. Under this perverse incentive, we hurry and botch tasks, irrationally counting every minute less of low-grade carpentry as a minute more at the course. Well, goodbye to all that. Here, in our first-ever Do-It-Yourself package, we invite you to experience (perhaps for the first time?) the pride, satisfaction and empowerment that comes from your craftsmanship. How? By making the projects all about golf, of course. We know you have it in you.

Do It Yourself: How To Build Your Own Simulator
Playing every day is cheaper and easier than you think.
By Matthew Rudy

Do It Yourself: How To Build Your Own Putting Green
For homeowners desiring to pack more golf into their lives—not add a chore—a synthetic-turf green is the way to go.
By Max Adler

Do It Yourself: How To Build Your Own Clubs
The only reward greater than distance is knowledge.
By Mike Stachura

Do It Yourself: Swings
Even instructors agree, the best players are often self-taught.
By Joel Beall

Do It Yourself: How To Make A Training Aid, Sunday Bag, And Headcover
By Keely Levins

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
Golf Instruction

Fix The Chipping Yips

Golf Instruction

Jim Flick: 'Tie' Your Knee To Your Arm

Golf Instruction

Tip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact

Golf Instruction

Phil Mickelson: Blasting Uphill

Golf Instruction

Flick And Nicklaus: Setting The Club

Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFix The Chipping Yips
Golf InstructionPhil Mickelson: Blasting Uphill
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection