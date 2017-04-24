Despite not playing since accident, Dustin Johnson's U.S. Open odds have lowered

Admittedly, we were a tad shocked when Dustin Johnson opened as the favorite for the 2017 U.S. Open. Not that his résumé lacks merit; Johnson is the reigning tournament champ and has put on a dazzling, dominating display this season. However, the odds were released after the 32-year-old's accident at Augusta, one that kept him out of the Masters field. No way the public would bet on an injured player, right? So when the updates were announced Monday afternoon, we expected the market to adjust Johnson, perhaps as a co-favorite or slightly behind the likes of Jordan Spieth or Rory McIlroy.

Not quite.

There was a slight modification in Johnson's odds, but his prospects actually dropped from 8/1 to 7/1. To be fair, Johnson recently announced a return date, and it's not like his figures dramatically dropped. Still, it's a reflection that the gambling world expects zero rust from Johnson when he returns from a six-week absence.

Newly-wed McIlroy remains at 9/1, with Spieth (10/1) and Jason Day (12/1) trailing right behind. Other players of note include Hideki Matsuyama (15/1), Jon Rahm (20/1), Sergio Garcia (25/1) and Phil Mickleson (30/1). Kevin Chappell, winner of Sunday's Valero Texas Open, comes in at 100/1.

The 2017 U.S. Open begins on June 15. The tournament is making its debut at Erin Hills, located 35 miles outside of Milwaukee.

