Despite hot streak, Justin Thomas still can't hit driver off the deck

There's a weekly video highlight from the PGA Tour's Twitter account labeled "Golf is hard," showcasing a pro flubbing or failing in a shot. The idea is not to embarrass the player in question; rather, it's to prove that even the game's best occasionally struggle.

When you speak of "best" in present terms, Justin Thomas has to be mentioned in the first breath. The Alabama product has already won three times this season and turned in a rare sub-60 round at the Sony Open. But for all his newfound success, the 23 year old has not been one to boast. As this tweet last night shows, Thomas remains mindful he's far from infallible on the course:

For those that need a refresher, Thomas is referring to last year's Valspar Championship, where going nuclear from the fairway did not go as planned:

In short, if Justin Thomas still screws up, there's no hope for the rest of us.

