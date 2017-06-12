DeMarcus Ware asks about golf lessons, Kevin Kisner responds with quick (and funny) tip

After terrorizing NFL quarterbacks for more than a decade, DeMarcus Ware has moved on to crushing golf balls in retirement. But the future football Hall of Famer knows there's plenty to improve upon when it comes to his golf game.

On Monday, the Super Bowl champ tweeted a slow-mo video of his swing (It was also a good excuse to show off his bulging biceps) and asked for suggestions on where to take lessons:

There were plenty of responses, but none better than from Kevin Kisner.

Well, technically, Kisner responded to former ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder (who seems like he is still all over the Dallas Cowboys beat despite his stunning recent layoff), who suggested a pro at a Dallas country club. But still, this is pretty good (and obvious):

Who needs to pay for lessons when you can get free advice like that from a PGA Tour winner?

