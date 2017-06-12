Trending
Celebrity Golfers

DeMarcus Ware asks about golf lessons, Kevin Kisner responds with quick (and funny) tip

By
4 hours ago

After terrorizing NFL quarterbacks for more than a decade, DeMarcus Ware has moved on to crushing golf balls in retirement. But the future football Hall of Famer knows there's plenty to improve upon when it comes to his golf game.

RELATED: And the NFL's best golfer is. . .

On Monday, the Super Bowl champ tweeted a slow-mo video of his swing (It was also a good excuse to show off his bulging biceps) and asked for suggestions on where to take lessons:

There were plenty of responses, but none better than from Kevin Kisner.

Well, technically, Kisner responded to former ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder (who seems like he is still all over the Dallas Cowboys beat despite his stunning recent layoff), who suggested a pro at a Dallas country club. But still, this is pretty good (and obvious):

Who needs to pay for lessons when you can get free advice like that from a PGA Tour winner?

RELATED: Sterling Sharpe makes a valiant effort at qualifying for U.S. Senior Open

WATCH MORE LOOP DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Sorry Gretzky

It's time to start calling Sidney Crosby "The Great One"

2 hours ago
U.S. Open Style

Rory McIlroy and Jason Day will wear the same polo all week at the U.S. Open

4 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

DeMarcus Ware asks about golf lessons, Kevin Kisner responds with quick (and funny) tip

4 hours ago
U.S. Open

Is the U.S. Open fescue as bad as Kevin Na says? Absolutely...and not really

4 hours ago
The Road To Erin Hills

The best things to come out of Wisconsin besides cheese (OK, including cheese)

4 hours ago
Trips of a Lifetime

7 takeaways from a 900-mile bike/golf trip from Portland to Pebble

6 hours ago
Gambling

U.S. Open odds: Our 7 favorite prop bets for Erin Hills (Including whether Phil Mickelson will...

6 hours ago
U.S. Open Style

Justin Thomas’ dapper U.S. Open style

8 hours ago
To The Victor...

Watch a caddie chug victory beer out of a giant trophy

9 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Rafa Nadal is the best tennis player to ever live

12 hours ago
The Agony of Defeat

This fan race at Friday's Mets game was better than the actual Mets game

June 10, 2017
What to wear now

3 white golf pants that aren't see-through

June 9, 2017
Hidden Talents

Meet the PGA Tour caddie who was once the University of Kentucky's mascot

June 9, 2017
U.S. Open Style

Brandt Snedeker's sneaky-stylish U.S. Open shoes

June 9, 2017
The Loop

Who's Who In Jason Day's Entourage

June 9, 2017
Golf + Design: From the archive

Golf's Guggenheim: When Frank Lloyd Wright Met Marilyn Monroe

June 8, 2017
Whoops

Watch Billy Horschel putt with 3-wood after breaking putter

June 8, 2017
Time Wastes

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe breaking down U.S. Open pairings was … something

June 8, 2017
Related
The LoopKevin Kisner surprises his caddie with a sweet new …
The LoopNFL star Tony Romo's fallback plan was to be an…
The LoopWhy Marshawn Lynch probably didn't play golf du…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection