DeChambeau called out, DJ dominates and Rory plays with Trump: What you missed this weekend

Welcome to the Dew Sweeper, your one-stop shop to catch up on the weekend action from the golf world. From the professional tours, trending news, social media headlines and upcoming events, here's every golf-related thing you need to know for the morning of February 21st.

Dustin dominates Riviera

A rain-soaked Riviera Country Club was no match for Dustin Johnson, who entered the final round of the Genesis Open with a six-shot lead thanks to two 66s and a 64. With a stress-free 71 on Sunday, Johnson claimed the tournament by five shots over Thomas Pieters and Scott Brown. The win moves Johnson to No. 1 in the world, knocking off Jason Day from the top spot, and also gives the 32 year old at least one win in each of his first 10 seasons on tour, joining Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to hold the honor.

Johnson is the 20th player to claim the No. 1 spot since the world ranking began in 1986, and likely first that spends his free time creating homemade music videos.

Dechambeau injured, called out by fellow pro

Bryson DeChambeau has stumbled out of the gate in 2017. After posting a T-49 at the Sony Open, the former U.S. Amateur and NCAA Champion has missed three consecutive cuts, and was likely facing a fourth before dropping out midway through his second round in Los Angeles. DeChambeau officially withdrew due to a hand injury, but the move caught the eye of fellow rookie Grayson Murray, who let his feelings on the matter known on Twitter:

In 18 events since his top-5 finish at the RBC Heritage, DeChambeau has reached the weekend just seven times. Assuming he overcomes his hand issue, DeChambeau will get a chance to bounce back this week at the Honda Classic.

McIlroy tees it up with Trump

Rory McIlroy remains sidelined from competitive golf due to rehabilitation from a rib injury, but the four-time major winner made it out for 18 holes with President Donald Trump on Sunday in South Florida. The story made national waves, as McIlroy's account to NoLayingUp.com contradicted the White House's official statement on the match. The White House eventually corrected it's narrative, saying the President did play 18 with McIlroy.

McIlroy told NoLayingUp.com that he remains on schedule to return next week at the WGC-Mexico Championship. A tad ironic, as this is the event that was moved from Trump's Doral course.

Open Championship to Royal St. George's

The R&A announced on Monday that Royal St. George's will host the 2020 Open Championship. The claret jug will make its 15th appearance at the Sandwich course, with its last visit coming in 2011. The R&A is breaking from tradition; since 1990, the Old Course has held the Open every five years. However, St. Andrews will likely be the host in 2021 for the tournament's 150th anniversary.

Pinterest Paul Mounce - Corbis

Phil the Thrill

Phil Mickelson has a penchant for the theatric, a sentiment on full display on Sunday at the Genesis Open. Mickelson, who converted a flop shot for eagle earlier in the week, chipped in three times in his first nine holes at Riviera. No one else can make a T-34 finish so dramatic.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS