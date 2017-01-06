PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 12: Pat Perez of the United States gestures to the crowd after making a birdie putt on the 17th green during the third round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba on November 12, 2016 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
"A lot of booze" sustained Pat Perez in his time of trouble

an hour ago
Davis Love III suffers broken collarbone -- and you'll probably never guess how

3 hours ago
Belen Mozo's killer workout

Belen Mozo can get after it in the gym (see for yourself)

5 hours ago
Davis Love III suffers broken collarbone -- and you'll probably never guess how

It was a great finish to 2016 for Davis Love III, who led the U.S. to victory as Ryder Cup captain and was elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame. 2017, however, is off to a rough start.

On Friday, Golf Channel reported Love broke his collarbone, and you'll never guess how. Seriously, we'll give you 100 guesses. On second thought, let's save some time and just tell you. The 52-year-old suffered the injury while snowboarding. Yep, snowboarding.

Love, who was supposed to play in next week's Sony Open, is expected to be sidelined for 12 weeks.

So what was a 52-year-old golfer doing snowboarding? And how did the injury happen?

"Davis said, ‘I committed the cardinal sin of following Dru [Davis' college-aged son] down the mountain,’” Love's manager, Mac Barnhardt, told Golf Channel.

Yeah, probably not a good idea. . .

RELATED: Watch and listen in as Team USA celebrates winning the Ryder Cup

