David Lingmerth shoots 65, leads by one at Quicken Loans National

David Lingmerth got off to a fast start at the Memorial Tournament a few weeks ago, posting an opening round 65 to grab a share of the lead. What followed were rounds of 74, 71 and 73 that saw him fall out of the top-10 and ultimately finish T15.

He finds himself in a similar position on Thursday at the Quicken Loans National, in the lead after carding a first round five-under 65 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. The Swede in pursuit of his second victory on the PGA Tour will need to avoid the falloff he had at Muirfield Village.

Lingmerth, 29, began his round on the back nine, where he made four birdies in his first six holes, including three in a row from the 14th through 15th holes. By the time he made it to the par-3 ninth (his 18th), he had added three more without dropping a shot to get to six-under. That’s when he flinched, missing the green with his tee shot and making his only bogey of the day.

While Lingmerth hasn’t finished inside the top-10 once this season, he’s put together a solid stretch in recent months. After missing two straight cuts in April, he’s played the weekend seven tournaments in a row and finished inside the top-25 in five of those. It's his fourth appearance in the event, where he finished in solo third in 2015.

Six players are one shot back at four-under, including reigning Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Marc Leishman, who shot a bogey-free 66. In addition to his victory, the Australian's strong 2016-2017 campaign has featured three top-10s, 10 top-25s and just two missed cuts in 17 starts. He's making his eighth appearance in the Quicken Loans National, an event he's finished inside the top-10 in twice.

Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, are just two back at three-under.

