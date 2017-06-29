Quicken Loans National11 minutes ago

David Lingmerth shoots 65, leads by one at Quicken Loans National

By
POTOMAC, MD - JUNE 29: David Lingmerth of Sweden plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Quicken Loans National on June 29, 2017 TPC Potomac in Potomac, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob CarrPOTOMAC, MD - JUNE 29: David Lingmerth of Sweden plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Quicken Loans National on June 29, 2017 TPC Potomac in Potomac, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

David Lingmerth got off to a fast start at the Memorial Tournament a few weeks ago, posting an opening round 65 to grab a share of the lead. What followed were rounds of 74, 71 and 73 that saw him fall out of the top-10 and ultimately finish T15.

He finds himself in a similar position on Thursday at the Quicken Loans National, in the lead after carding a first round five-under 65 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. The Swede in pursuit of his second victory on the PGA Tour will need to avoid the falloff he had at Muirfield Village.

Lingmerth, 29, began his round on the back nine, where he made four birdies in his first six holes, including three in a row from the 14th through 15th holes. By the time he made it to the par-3 ninth (his 18th), he had added three more without dropping a shot to get to six-under. That’s when he flinched, missing the green with his tee shot and making his only bogey of the day.

While Lingmerth hasn’t finished inside the top-10 once this season, he’s put together a solid stretch in recent months. After missing two straight cuts in April, he’s played the weekend seven tournaments in a row and finished inside the top-25 in five of those. It's his fourth appearance in the event, where he finished in solo third in 2015.

Six players are one shot back at four-under, including reigning Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Marc Leishman, who shot a bogey-free 66. In addition to his victory, the Australian's strong 2016-2017 campaign has featured three top-10s, 10 top-25s and just two missed cuts in 17 starts. He's making his eighth appearance in the Quicken Loans National, an event he's finished inside the top-10 in twice.

Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, are just two back at three-under.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Jordan Spieth holds second-round lead at the Travelers Championship

Golf News & Tours

PGA Tour: Dufner tops Lingmerth in playoff

Golf News & Tours

2017 Quicken Loans National tee times, viewer's guide

Golf News & Tours

Fantasy Golf Podcast: Is Rickie Fowler the pick at the Quicken Loans National?

Golf News & Tours

Firestone: Day, Piercy tied for the lead

Related
Golf News & Tours2017 Quicken Loans National tee times, viewer's…
Golf News & ToursJordan Spieth holds second-round lead at the Travel…
Golf News & ToursFantasy Golf Podcast: Is Rickie Fowler the pick at …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection