170303-jordan-spieth-th.png
These Guys Are Good

Watch Jordan Spieth use the backboard perfectly to hole a ridiculous pitch shot

an hour ago
170303-bones-th.png
PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson's brother comes to the rescue after caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay gets sick

2 hours ago
Verandah Club
News & Tours

Opponents make back-to-back holes-in-one during match

3 hours ago
Media6 hours ago

David Feherty explains why he hasn't pursued Tiger Woods as a guest for his show (yet)

By
20070704-AMX-SPORTS_GLF-ATTNATIONAL_7_MC
MCT

A seventh season of Feherty begins on Monday with part 1 of an extended episode featuring Phil Mickelson. Not that it happened easily.

At a conference with reporters in NYC on Thursday, host David Feherty said locking in Mickelson was a several-year process that made booking U.S. Presidents look easy. But as happy as the NBC/Golf Channel personality was to get the five-time major winner on his program, there's still one glaring absence in his show's history from a certain 14-time major champ. So the question is obvious.

Have you made a run at Tiger yet?

"No," Feherty responded.

Say what?!

"I just want him to be in the right place, because I don't want to do a show with him where he feels like he has to give pat answers," Feherty explained. "I want him to be the kid that I know. I want him to lose the sort of iron dome."

Feherty feels that protective layer has come with constantly being in the spotlight for two decades.

"He gets followed from the parking lot to the locker room to the putting green to the range to the golf course and then back through the press area. Every time he finished a round they wanted him to stand in front of a microphone for 45 minutes. . . . Every single time that he played! I'm amazed he lasted as long as he did with that."

"It is too suffocating, it is," Feherty added minutes later. "There's nothing equitable about it."

Of course, there was also nothing equitable with Woods' play as he dominated the golf landscape during his peak. And no one outside of Woods' former caddie Steve Williams had as good of a seat to watch it all unfold as TV's funniest on-course reporter.

"I miss him out there. It was pretty freakin' amazing," Feherty said. "I never take for granted that I was there -- I saw him win something like 50-60 times. It was a special time in golf. But I think he can win again, I do."

Maybe by then, Woods will be ready to really tell his story to the media member he's always seemed to get along with best.

RELATED: Watch Phil Mickelson tell an incredible story from the 2002 Ryder Cup

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopDavid Feherty: "I am not sure Tiger Woods will…
    The LoopDavid Feherty ready to come out of hibernation, sta…
    The LoopDavid Feherty calls Dustin Johnson's penalty at…