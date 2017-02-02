Darren Clarke's shank in Dubai was something to behold

Tiger Woods wasn't the only major champion to struggle on Day 1 of the Dubai Desert Classic. Darren Clarke also got off to a rough start, although his 75 nipped Woods by two shots.

After the round, Clarke didn't appreciate golf writer Robert Lusetich tweeting about the pair.

It's a great comeback. But that doesn't change the fact Clarke hit arguably the worst shot of the first round, a full shank on an attempted flop shot on the 14th hole. Check it out:

At the end of the clip you can hear Sam Torrance say, "Well, he's walking over there to the bunker thinking, 'Oh, God, I hope that wasn't on television.'"

Sorry, Darren. It was.

