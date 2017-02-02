DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the United States walks off the 15th tee during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods

Steve Stricker on Tiger Woods: "Maybe he’s still hurting a little"

3 hours ago
170202-phil-mickelson-th.png
Phil Being Phil

Today in Phil Mickelson doing Phil Mickelson things: A birdie from the trees

3 hours ago
Slide-7-Camo from AZ Central TKTK.jpg
Golf Fan Style

What to wear at the Waste Management Phoenix Open

3 hours ago
Golf High(?)lights11 hours ago

Darren Clarke's shank in Dubai was something to behold

Tiger Woods wasn't the only major champion to struggle on Day 1 of the Dubai Desert Classic. Darren Clarke also got off to a rough start, although his 75 nipped Woods by two shots.

After the round, Clarke didn't appreciate golf writer Robert Lusetich tweeting about the pair.

It's a great comeback. But that doesn't change the fact Clarke hit arguably the worst shot of the first round, a full shank on an attempted flop shot on the 14th hole. Check it out:

At the end of the clip you can hear Sam Torrance say, "Well, he's walking over there to the bunker thinking, 'Oh, God, I hope that wasn't on television.'"

Sorry, Darren. It was.

RELATED: Watch Mark Wahlberg launch a hosel rocket on TPC Scottsdale's 16th

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopVegas severely downgrades Tiger Woods' Masters …
    The LoopTiger Woods is taking advantage of the European Tou…
    The LoopTiger Woods adds another event to his schedule, wil…