Darren Clarke joining Tiger Woods, Graeme McDowell in the bar business

Getty Images
Darren Clarke is familiar with libation work. He told Golf Digest's John Huggan in 2008 that the only job he's ever had was at a bar called The Inn in the Park, in his hometown of Dungannon, Northern Ireland. He's never been shy to enjoy the spirits himself, as evidenced in his famous Open Championship press conference when he told the assembled media that, "I've had a few beers." Experiences that will suit him well in his next endeavor: owning a pub.

On Twitter Sunday, the Ryder Cup captain announced he'll be opening a bar in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Given Clarke's reduction in play, the pub could be seen as a new career phase for the 2011 claret jug winner.

Clarke is far from the only player with his own pub. Tiger Woods has a restaurant in Jupiter, Florida, and fellow Irishman Graeme McDowell's Nona Blue establishments have been a success.

For what it's worth, Clarke has played the RBC Heritage -- the tournament conducted at Hilton Head Island -- five times, finishing second in the 2005 event.

