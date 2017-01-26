161214-costco-golf-balls.jpg
Danny Willett's framed memorabilia display from his Masters win is pretty sweet

Danny Willett seems to have enjoyed his year with the green jacket (who wouldn't?), most notably attending Wimbledon while wearing golf's most famous garment. In April, however, he must return the coveted coat to the Champions Locker Room at Augusta National Golf Club. But even if he can't hang the green jacket in his own home, Willett will still have a nice reminder of his Masters win hanging on his wall.

On Wednesday, Willett shared the Masters memorabilia he had framed from his first major victory. And it looks pretty sweet -- especially that green background and that clean scorecard from his final-round 67:

Yeah, we'd take our time getting something that special just right, too. Enjoy the view, Danny.

