Masters 2017: Danny Willett reveals the menu for this year's Champions Dinner

By

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- One Masters mystery was solved Tuesday morning when defending champ Danny Willett revealed the menu for this year's Champions Dinner. And for fellow green jacket winners fearing what fare an Englishman might serve, it actually looks pretty good.

RELATED: 13 curious Masters Champions Dinner choices

Those fortunate enough to be dining upstairs in Augusta National's clubhouse Tuesday night will start with cottage pies. OK, so that sounds a little dicey, but the main course is prime rib, followed by apple crumble for dessert. Here's a look at the actual menu:

Willett explained the menu a bit more in this Instagram post:

"There's been some ups and downs, but to be the Masters champion for these 12 months has been amazing," Willett said at his pre-tournament press conference.

Sounds like he's going to especially enjoy Tuesday night.

"I think the evening is going to be tremendous," said Willett, who worked on the menu with his wife, Nicole. "There's been a lot of thought that went into it, so hopefully the guys will eat it."

RELATED: Our 7 favorite Masters prop bets

