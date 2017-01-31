160418-danny-willett-coach.png
Danny Willett has the perfect response regarding future U.S. fan reception

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 31: Tiger Woods of the USA and Thomas Pieters of Belgium on the driving range prior to the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 31, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods is taking advantage of the European Tour's shorts policy

HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 15: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Despite hot streak, Justin Thomas still can't hit driver off the deck

Danny Willett has an interesting relationship with American galleries. Historically, winning the green jacket not only transforms you into an instant celebrity in the sport, but -- due to golf's love of all things Augusta National -- cements a special place in the hearts of fans. But that hasn't quite been the case for the 29-year-old Englishman. At the U.S. Open at Oakmont many spectators -- even those following Willett -- didn't know who he was. Then there was Willett's infamous Ryder Cup foray, one sullied by his brother's satirical piece and the response it generated from U.S. fans.

Speaking at the Dubai Desert Classic on Tuesday, Willett was asked if he was worried about residual effects on his return to the states in February for the Honda Classic. Willett, ever the witty fellow, crafted the perfect response.

"What, me playing bad? I think they will welcome me with open arms," Willett said. "Playing terrible, giving them a few points, I think they'll be all right with that."

RELATED: 15 Things You Should Know About Danny Willett

While acknowledging the hard feelings at Hazeltine, Willett asserted he's enjoyed playing on the PGA Tour, and most of his interactions with galleries have been positive.

"I feel like I've had a very good relationship with the American fans for a long, long time. Every time I've gone over there," Willett affirmed. "Yeah, The Ryder Cup tainted things a little bit, but I think people realize that obviously words were said and stuff.

"But then they are obviously not mine. So there shouldn't be any issues."

Willett won last year's Dubai Desert Classic, and -- after less than desirable play as of late -- hopes the week spurs him to prosperity as he prepares to defend his Masters crown.

"I think of what here and Augusta did tell me is that if I keep working hard, when I get the chances, I feel like I'm pretty ready to take them there."

