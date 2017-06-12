Daniel Berger's win was sparked by this most unusual chip-in par at the first hole

Stubbing a pitch shot on the first hole on a Sunday of a PGA Tour event isn't usually a catalyst for winning the tournament. But for Daniel Berger, that's exactly what happened. The 24-year-old won for a second consecutive year at the FedEx St. Jude Classic by virtue of a final-round 66 at TPC Southwind.

And that stellar final round was propelled by a heck of a recovery from a poor third shot on the first hole.

Check out the sequence, after Berger found trouble behind the green on the first hole.

That's the kind of momentum-saver that pros talk about all the time that helps them win. It's tough to say Berger won because of this par save, but it was a sporty way to open his round.

