Daniel Berger Inks Deal with Callaway

Early January tis the season for new equipment deals to be finalized and Callaway announced today it has added Daniel Berger, the 2015 PGA Tour rookie of the year to its staff.

Berger comes to Callaway after following up his solid rookie season with a strong sophomore campaign that saw him win the FedEx St. Jude Classic and earn $3.29 million, finishing 24th on the money list. Berger also finished 34th in driving distance at 298.4 yards per poke.

“I joined the Callaway tour staff because of the equipment,” Berger said. “And more than anything I wanted to play the new [Epic] driver. I’m excited for the year to get underway.”

Berger joins a strong Callaway lineup that includes Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed, Jim Furyk and Masters champion Danny Willet, as well as a host of twentysomethings such as Wes Bryan and Ollie Schniederjans.

Although details were not available as to what product Berger would use, his will employ a Callaway balls and glove as well as a full bag of Callaway clubs and an Odyssey putter.