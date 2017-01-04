Must Reads
Endorsement deals41 minutes ago

Daniel Berger Inks Deal with Callaway

Former tour rookie of the year to use full bag of the company's clubs
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 22: Daniel Berger hits his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the TOUR Championship By Coca-Cola at East Lake Golf Club on September 22, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Early January tis the season for new equipment deals to be finalized and Callaway announced today it has added Daniel Berger, the 2015 PGA Tour rookie of the year to its staff.

Berger comes to Callaway after following up his solid rookie season with a strong sophomore campaign that saw him win the FedEx St. Jude Classic and earn $3.29 million, finishing 24th on the money list. Berger also finished 34th in driving distance at 298.4 yards per poke.

“I joined the Callaway tour staff because of the equipment,” Berger said. “And more than anything I wanted to play the new [Epic] driver. I’m excited for the year to get underway.”

Berger joins a strong Callaway lineup that includes Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed, Jim Furyk and Masters champion Danny Willet, as well as a host of twentysomethings such as Wes Bryan and Ollie Schniederjans.

Although details were not available as to what product Berger would use, his will employ a Callaway balls and glove as well as a full bag of Callaway clubs and an Odyssey putter.

