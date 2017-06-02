Viral Video7 hours ago

Dance your way into the weekend with this shot -- and samba -- from Alexander Levy

By

Alexander Levy is a folk hero around these parts. The one they call "El Toro" has a club-twirl game worthy of Greek myth, and he has the on-course performance to back it up, with two European Tour wins since September. Moreover, in a sport ever-increasingly devoid of character, the Frenchman is not afraid to inject some style into the proceedings.

Evidenced on Friday at the Nordea Masters, where the 26-year-old celebrated a chip-in eagle with a samba:

Better yet, the eagle spurred Levy safely into the weekend. A better reason to break out in dance, we cannot think.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

