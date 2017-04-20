Curtis Luck signs endorsement deal with Callaway

As Curtis Luck, the 2016 U.S. Amateur champion, plays the Valero Texas Open in his first start as a professional, he’ll be cashing a check this week regardless of whether he makes the cut. That’s because Luck has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Callaway Golf to play the company’s clubs (including Odyssey putter), ball and wear a Callaway glove.

The signing is hardly a surprise. The 20-year-old Australian played the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March and the Masters (where he made the cut) as an amateur but housed his clubs in a Callaway staff bag with his name on it. As for a learning curve with the equipment, Luck has played Callaway products for some time.

“I’ve played with Callaway for many years, and I’ve been fortunate to win some of the biggest amateur events in the world with their equipment,” Luck said in a statement. “So it’s a natural choice as I start my pro career.”

Below is Luck’s entire bag. While not playing a Callaway ball at the moment, he is working with it and expected to play it soon. His Epic driver has the movable weight set in the fade position and prototype muscleback irons he is playing are the same Apex prototype being used by Patrick Reed and Danny Willett.

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic (Graphite Design Tour AD TP-6 X), 9 degrees

3-wood: Callaway XR Pro (Graphite Design Tour AD BB-7 X), 16 degrees

Irons (3): Callaway Apex UT; (4-9): Callaway Apex prototype (all Rifle 6.5 Flighted); (PW): Callaway Mack Daddy 2 (True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 2 (50 degrees, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400); Callaway Mack Daddy 2 Tour Grind (56, 60 degrees, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: Odyssey Metal-X Milled 330M