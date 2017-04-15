Cristie Kerr makes a move at the Lotte Championship, shooting 29 on the back nine

Cristie Kerr tied a tournament record with a 10-under 62 during her third round at the LPGA Lotte Championship in Hawaii. The 62, which included a 29 on the back nine, ties the tournament scoring record set by Lizette Salas in 2013 and puts her in a tie for second, three shots behind Su-Yeon Jang.

After missing the cut at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Kerr has responded with a couple of encouraging results, finishing T-4 at the Kia Classic and seventh at the ANA Inspiration.

“I just kind of stayed out of my own way today,” said Kerr. “Which is what I have to do to have a chance tomorrow to post a number being a couple back right now.”

Tournament leader Jang plays the majority of her golf on the Korean LPGA and is playing this event under a sponsor’s exemption.

If Jang were to win, she’d be the first sponsor's invite to win an event since Lydia Ko at the CP Canadian Women’s Open in 2013. Jang has made the cut in the four LPGA events she’s played in since 2014, her best finish a 5th at this event last year. Going into the final round, she has yet to make a bogey.

“Being on the LPGA and having an opportunity to play with these players that I've never had an opportunity to play with is fantastic,” said Jang, via a translator. “I think there are a lot of things I can learn from these players on the LPGA. Given I'm going to be in the final group tomorrow, I'm going to do my best to enjoy the round and have a good finish.”