Must Reads
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

Masters Sunday, In Pictures

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Winner's Bag: Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his fourth shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Match Your Swing To Sergio's

LPGA4 hours ago

Cristie Kerr makes a move at the Lotte Championship, shooting 29 on the back nine

By
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA - APRIL 01: Cristie Kerr of the United States plays her tee shot on the par 4, sixth hole during the third round of the 2017 ANA Inspiration held on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at the Mission Hills Country Club on April 1, 2017 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
David Cannon
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA - APRIL 01: Cristie Kerr of the United States plays her tee shot on the par 4, sixth hole during the third round of the 2017 ANA Inspiration held on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at the Mission Hills Country Club on April 1, 2017 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Cristie Kerr tied a tournament record with a 10-under 62 during her third round at the LPGA Lotte Championship in Hawaii. The 62, which included a 29 on the back nine, ties the tournament scoring record set by Lizette Salas in 2013 and puts her in a tie for second, three shots behind Su-Yeon Jang.

After missing the cut at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Kerr has responded with a couple of encouraging results, finishing T-4 at the Kia Classic and seventh at the ANA Inspiration.

“I just kind of stayed out of my own way today,” said Kerr. “Which is what I have to do to have a chance tomorrow to post a number being a couple back right now.”

Tournament leader Jang plays the majority of her golf on the Korean LPGA and is playing this event under a sponsor’s exemption.

Related: View Discretion Advised: Loose ends remain in the wake of the Lexi Thompson ruling

If Jang were to win, she’d be the first sponsor's invite to win an event since Lydia Ko at the CP Canadian Women’s Open in 2013. Jang has made the cut in the four LPGA events she’s played in since 2014, her best finish a 5th at this event last year. Going into the final round, she has yet to make a bogey.

“Being on the LPGA and having an opportunity to play with these players that I've never had an opportunity to play with is fantastic,” said Jang, via a translator. “I think there are a lot of things I can learn from these players on the LPGA. Given I'm going to be in the final group tomorrow, I'm going to do my best to enjoy the round and have a good finish.”

Trending Now
Golf News & Tours

LPGA: Kim Fires 64 to beat Pettersen by three

Golf News & Tours

Sirak: Nowhere To Hide?

Golf News & Tours

Wegmans To Stay LPGA Championship Sponsor

Golf News & Tours

LPGA Singapore: Miyazato Wins Second Straight

Golf News & Tours

Ron Sirak: Shock To The System

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursWegmans To Stay LPGA Championship Sponsor
    Golf News & ToursLPGA: Kim Fires 64 to beat Pettersen by three
    Golf News & ToursLPGA Singapore: Miyazato Wins Second Straight