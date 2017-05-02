Cristie Kerr apologizes for slow play...with a caveat

Sunday was a rough night for Cristie Kerr. Not only did she come out on the short end of a six-hole playoff at the Texas Shootout, she drew the ire of those who tuned in for her sudden-death duel with Haru Nomura. For the 39-year-old, who’s won 19 times in her career, was “deliberate,” to put it nicely, in her approach. Her playing tempo was so slow commentator Judy Rankin noted the leisurely pace on multiple occasions. The duo took two hours to play the same hole six times, leading to a brutal reaction from social media.

On Monday, Kerr took to Twitter to address the concern, apologizing for her slow play.

However, Kerr wouldn't accept full responsibility for the sluggish presentation, letting it be known she was far from the only culprit.

She later Tweeted out support from her followers that supported her methodical calculations.

Nevertheless, she hoped Sunday night would not serve as a detriment to the sport.

