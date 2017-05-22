Craziness continues at NCAA Women's Championship as top teams brace for last crack at match-play bracket

The 2017 NCAA Women’s Championship is becoming more infamous by the day.

On Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms outside Chicago, the weather-delayed second round finally was played, with Northwestern remaining out front, extending its lead to eight strokes over Kent State with a 10-over 298 score, the best of the round.

“I was really proud of the way our kids came out of the box on the back nine and played really solid,” said Northwestern women’s coach Emily Fletcher of her No. 12. “We played a good round of golf. We can’t be discouraged. This is a big golf course. There are a lot of holes where you just can’t let up. You have to play it a shot at a time. We made some mistakes out there. There were some things that got away from us, that we could control, that we need to do better tomorrow.”

Yet the story was not necessarily what’s happening at the top of the leader board but what’s going on all around it. On Sunday, two players, Northwestern’s Sarah Cho and Kent State’s Kelly Nielsen were each assessed two-stroke penalties after hoping on a cart during their round … to use the bathroom. The condition of competition stipulates that a player “must not ride on any form of transportation during a stipulated round unless authorized.”

This comes on the heels of the NCAA Women’s Golf Committee ruling that the stroke-play portion of the event would be reduced from 72 holes to 54 due to the bad weather washing away an entire day’s worth of action on Saturday. The third and now final round of stroke play will include all 24 teams with the top eight advancing to the match-play portion of the championship and the low individual claiming NCAA medalist honors.

The difficult conditions have thrown all the players in the field for a loop, and left some of the nation’s top-ranked programs searching for answers. Of the top eight schools through 36 hole, only two sit where their rankings would suggest they wind up: No. 1 Stanford, in third place; and No. 6 USC, in seventh place. Meanwhile, No. 2 Alabama, No. 5 Florida State and No. 7 Arizona State and No. 8 Duke will all need stellar play on Monday their way out of the competition.

“The fact is we haven’t played well,” said Duke women’s coach Dan Brooks. “We have played pretty bad. This is a hard golf course and hard situation, but we have not been playing good golf. If we wind up being able to get into the top eight, I think we will be very, very fortunate. We are going to do our very best, we are going to fight like crazy—it is the only thing we know how to do, but we are a ways back.”

The most bizarre occurrence? When strong winds made it appear that some of the players in the field might not cross a pond on the par-4 fourth hole, officials brought in a roughly 150-square-foot artificial mat and set it up to help shorter hitters.

This artificial mat was used as a tee box for the tournament on the par-4 fourth hole.

“I’ve never seen that in my life,” Baylor women’s coach Jay Goble told Golfweek. “I wasn’t too impressed with that.”

Barring another weather delay, stroke-play ends on Monday with the potential for still more infamy.

