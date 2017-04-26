Bandon to Pebble golf hike
Road trippin'

These guys are taking a dream golf hike: Riding their bikes from Bandon Dunes to Pebble Beach

2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 1970s: Johnny Miller swings during a 1970s Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)
Style Icons

Johnny Miller's bold fashion claim to fame

2 hours ago
Costco

Costco's Kirkland golf balls return online, immediately runs out of stock

5 hours ago
Costco's Kirkland golf balls return online, immediately runs out of stock

By
Stop us if you've heard this one before: Costco's Kirkland Signature golf balls -- which received five stars in performance, innovation and feel in the 2017 Golf Digest Hot List -- returned to the online market. And within hours, they were gone.

For the third time since entering the golf equipment realm, the membership-only warehouse club has run out of stock of its popular golf ball. Following a small disappearance in the winter months, the Kirkland Signature was witnessed on shelves in Costco stores during the Masters. But until this week, the ball was not available for online purchase. Yet the chain released a quiet rollout of the product Tuesday, giving the hungry masses another shot at the sought-after four-piece ball.

So much for the reserved return. By Wednesday morning, the Signature's product page had an "out of stock" disclaimer.

This comes in the shadow of Costco's upcoming legal battle with Acushnet regarding golf ball patents. While the situation remains murky, one thing is clear: demand for the Kirkland ball is not dying anytime soon.

