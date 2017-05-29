Must Reads
Trump National Bedminster Old 18.jpeg

Golf wants to depoliticize Donald Trump's U.S. Open. Is it feasible?

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 20: Professional golf player, Tiger Woods signs copies of his new book &quot;The 1997 Masters: My Story&quot; at Barnes &amp; Noble Union Square on March 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Tiger Woods provides update on his recovery from back surgery: "There's no hurry"

justin-thomas-driving-follow-through-062017.jpg

Justin Thomas' Tips On How To Smash It

How He Hit That3 hours ago

Copy Kevin Kisner's first move back to hit more draws

Turn your right palm down early in the backswing
By
FORT WORTH, TX - MAY 28: Kevin Kisner plays his secodn shot on the 14th hole during the Final Round of the DEAN &amp; DELUCA Invitational on May 28, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy RevereFORT WORTH, TX - MAY 28: Kevin Kisner plays his secodn shot on the 14th hole during the Final Round of the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational on May 28, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Kevin Kisner is learning how to close.

The 33-year-old had been known for his close calls and second-place finishes. But after shooting a final-round 66 at Colonial to hold of A-listers Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm, he'll be the one inspiring the fear. Kisner birdied 10, 11 and 12 to take the lead, then got up and down for par on 18 to stay out of a playoff with Spieth, Rahm and Sean O'Hair.

Golf Digest Best Young Teacher John Tillery works with Kisner, and says his first move back is one any player looking to see more right-to-left shot shapes should copy. "Slices plague most recreational golfers, and they're often born from club faces getting open very early in the swing," says Tillery, who is based at Cuscowilla, in Eatonton, Ga. "From there, players are bullied into hanging back in an attempt to square the face."

Instead of doing something dramatic to re-route your swing, try a simpler maneuver to get started off on the right track. "Take a page out of Kevin's book," says Tillery, who also works with Scott Brown, William McGirt and Brandt Snedeker, among other tour players. "Keep your arms closer together and your right palm facing down in the takeaway. Now you're ready--and incentivized--to get onto your front foot, and on your way to hitting draws."

Trending Now
The Loop

Want to quit choking on your big chips? Stop practicing wrong.

Golf News & Tours

Kevin Kisner's grit withstands Jordan Spieth's return to form

Golf Instruction

Swing Sequence: Kevin Kisner

Golf Instruction

Kevin Kisner: Tree to Green

Golf Instruction

Make your swing ageless like Bernhard Langer's by getting centered

Related
Golf InstructionSwing Sequence: Kevin Kisner
The LoopWant to quit choking on your big chips? Stop practi…
Golf InstructionKevin Kisner: Tree to Green
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection