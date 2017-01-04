Must Reads
Congressional Country Club (Blue)

Bethesda, Md. / 7,278 yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.6304
2017-75-Congressional-CC-Blue-Course-Hole-6.jpg
Stephen Szurlej

75. Congressional C.C. (Blue)

Devereux Emmet (9 1923)/Robert Trent Jones (R.9 A.9 1957, R. 1962, 1969)/Rees Jones (R. 1989, 2006, 2009-2010)

Congressional is a Rees Jones redo of a course that was substantially his father's work, long criticized as featuring too many uphill shots. When Rees remodeled it he provided definition. Now golfers stand on a tee and see the entire hole, all the hazards, all the strategies and potential penalties. The greens are gentle enough for member play but can be mowed to 14 on a Stimpmeter for tournaments. Congressional once had a par-3 18th. Rees reversed its direction and made it into the long, strong par-3 10th. The old 17th with a dramatic peninsula green is now the permanent 18th.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 1966. Highest ranking: No. 50, 1985-1986 (Fourth 10, 1969-1980). Previous ranking: No. 82

Panelist comments:
“This is a shot-maker's golf course. Requires a commitment to shot shape, club selection and how aggressive the swing should be. ”

“The iconic finish features one of the most difficult downhill second shots in championship golf. A fitting test to a tough round.”

“Its status as the "power broker" course of Washington, D.C. and politicians in history adds to its ambiance.”

“The holes are unrelenting, punishing and just flat hard. But the course is fair, and it allows you to have some room to miss the ball.”

“Holes flow from one to the next like a great symphony, crescendoing to a remarkable finale which is No. 18. This place exudes pure and historical golf.”

Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 6

Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 10

Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 15

Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 18

