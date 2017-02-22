PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 28: Adam Scott of Australia plays his second shot at the par 4, 16th hole during the final round of the 2016 Honda Classic held on the PGA National Course at the PGA National Resort and Spa on February 28, 2016 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Golf World

2017 Honda Classic tee times, TV guide, fantasy advice and leaderboard

an hour ago
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 26: Ian Poulter of England prepares to hit his tee shot at the 5th hole with th ehelp of his caddy Terry Mundy of England during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 26, 2009 in Orlando, Florida (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Tales From The Tour

How Ian Poulter once lost a $100 bill signed by Arnold Palmer

2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Justin Rose of England and Dustin Johnson of the United States walk the 13th hole during the third round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Horticulture

Augusta National's azaleas likely to bloom early, won't 'have any color for the Masters'

2 hours ago
Tour Pro Life5 hours ago

Colt Knost reveals his secret to successfully gambling with Phil Mickelson

By
SPRINGFIELD, NJ - JULY 26: Jim Mackay, Phil Mickelson and Colt Knost on the first tee during the Long Drive Competition for the 98th PGA Championship held at the Baltusrol Golf Club on July 26, 2016 in Springfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Traci Edwards/The PGA of America via Getty Images)
Traci Edwards/PGA of America
SPRINGFIELD, NJ - JULY 26: Jim Mackay, Phil Mickelson and Colt Knost on the first tee during the Long Drive Competition for the 98th PGA Championship held at the Baltusrol Golf Club on July 26, 2016 in Springfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Traci Edwards/The PGA of America via Getty Images)

We've long heard legendary stories about Phil Mickelson's practice-round money matches. And if there's a common thread, it's that the five-time major champ usually comes out ahead. But fellow PGA Tour pro Colt Knost figured out a way to get into Phil's pockets.

It just has nothing to do with playing golf.

RELATED: The incredible Phil Mickelson gambling story from the set of "Tin Cup"

On Tuesday, Knost, who is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery on his left wrist, joined Adam Fonseca on the Golf Unfiltered Podcast. The 2007 U.S. Amateur champ discussed a variety of topics, but a gambling story involving Mickelson at about the 27-minute mark stole the show. You should listen to the entire interview -- especially because there's also a Charles Barkley story that we can't print -- but here's what happened the first time Knost and Mickelson played:

As the story goes, Knost wasn't planning on playing when he ran into Phil at Madison Club in La Quinta one day, but was egged on by Mickelson. "I don't even have my golf shoes," Knost told Phil, who replied, "I don’t care. Grab your clubs. Me and you, nine holes for $1,000."

Knost said he was 22 at the time and didn't want to look scared in front of him so he played. And predictably, he lost. Badly. But that's when the story took an unpredictable turn.

"I hear you like to play cards," Mickelson said. "Alright, well, let’s go, I’ll give you a chance to win it back."

According to Knost, he proceeded to win about $1,400 in 25 minutes playing gin against Mickelson, who then asked him to stick around for dinner and more cards.

"Needless to say, the night went very long and it worked out pretty good for me," Knost said, "and he won’t play me in gin anymore."

Let that be a lesson to other tour pros. Loosen Phil Mickelson up with some golf and then take it to him in gin. At least, while he lets you. Even at 46, he's still tough to take on the links.

"Anytime I beat Phil out of money, it’s a good bet," Knost said of his best moments gambling on the course. "He’s my favorite to beat even though he’s beat up on me quite a few times."

(h/t Golf Unfiltered)

More from The Loop

