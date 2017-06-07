The Best Golf Courses in Colorado

- (1) Castle Pines G.C. (pictured above), Castle Rock •
- (2) Ballyneal G.C., Holyoke •
- (3) Cherry Hills C.C., Cherry Hills Village •
- (4) Colorado G.C., Parker ≈
- (5) Sanctuary, Sedalia ≈
- (6) The Broadmoor G.C. (East), Colorado Springs ≈^
- (7) Maroon Creek Club, Aspen
- (10) Roaring Fork Club, Basalt
- (14) Red Sky Ranch & G.C. (Fazio), Wolcott ^
- (11) Red Sky Ranch & G.C. (Norman), Wolcott ^
- (13) C.C. Of The Rockies, Edwards
- (16) Frost Creek G.C., Eagle
- (9) Aspen Glen Club, Carbondale
- (12) Denver C.C.
- (17) The G.C. At Redlands Mesa, Grand Junction ★
- (15) The Club At Ravenna, Littleton
- (18) The Club At Cordillera (Valley), Edwards
- (20) Catamount Ranch & Club, Steamboat Springs
- (New) The Ridge At Castle Pines North, Castle Pines ★
- (New) Bear Creek G.C., Denver
KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)
• America's 100 Greatest Course
≈ America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
★ Other public-access course
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.