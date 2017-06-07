The Best Golf Courses in Colorado

(1) Castle Pines G.C. (pictured above), Castle Rock • (2) Ballyneal G.C., Holyoke • (3) Cherry Hills C.C., Cherry Hills Village • (4) Colorado G.C., Parker ≈ (5) Sanctuary, Sedalia ≈ (6) The Broadmoor G.C. (East), Colorado Springs ≈^ (7) Maroon Creek Club, Aspen (10) Roaring Fork Club, Basalt (14) Red Sky Ranch & G.C. (Fazio), Wolcott ^ (11) Red Sky Ranch & G.C. (Norman), Wolcott ^ (13) C.C. Of The Rockies, Edwards (16) Frost Creek G.C., Eagle (9) Aspen Glen Club, Carbondale (12) Denver C.C. (17) The G.C. At Redlands Mesa, Grand Junction ★ (15) The Club At Ravenna, Littleton (18) The Club At Cordillera (Valley), Edwards (20) Catamount Ranch & Club, Steamboat Springs (New) The Ridge At Castle Pines North, Castle Pines ★ (New) Bear Creek G.C., Denver

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

★ Other public-access course

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.