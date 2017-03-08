SEA ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Billy Horschel reacts to missing a putt on the 16th hole during the final round of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 20, 2016 in Sea Island, Georgia. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)
PGA Tour

Billy Horschel says it's "disappointing" that tour pros are skipping the Arnold Palmer Invitational

26 minutes ago
Hahn
News & Tours

James Hahn looks like he has an interesting pro-am partner

an hour ago
sunday-river.png
News

Golf group continues to sell and market memberships to premier country club, despite no longer owning it

2 hours ago
Weird Golf News3 hours ago

Clint Eastwood testifies against worker who stole nearly $200,000 from his golf club

By
Clint Eastwood
Getty Images

Two years after being arrested at the Tehama Golf Club in Carmel, Neal Morton was sentenced to 19 months in federal prison. And before he heard his fate, he heard from a pretty intimidating witness.

According to the Monterey Herald, Clint Eastwood, the owner of the golf club, spoke at the sentencing hearing -- and not in favor of the 50-year-old Morton.

Years ago Eastwood, at the behest of a business partner, paid to send Morton, then a golf cart driver, to college to study accounting. Eventually Morton worked his way up to being director of business affairs at Eastwood's club. At least, until he was caught embezzling money.

Morton was discovered to have stolen at least $182,000 by writing petty cash checks and forging co-workers' signatures over a five-year period. A deeper investigation showed that through redirected funds, he may have stolen hundreds of thousands more.

“I’m sort of overwhelmed by the gravity of what I’ve done,” Morton said. “I really want to get over this and one day look at myself in the mirror … and hope that the victims can forgive me as well.”

It seems like the Oscar-winning director is going to need more time for that to happen.

"No good deed goes unpunished," Eastwood said in court.

RELATED: Clint Eastwood is selling his Pebble Beach estate

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopEx-NFL player arrested for assault over loud music …
    The LoopFormer Miss America has her golf clubs stolen, hand…
    The LoopWeird golf news of the week: Chicago-area man found…