Clemson football is closing in on a national title -- and the opening of this incredible, golf-friendly facility

Clemson will probably lose to Alabama in Monday's college football national championship game. The Tigers lost to the Crimson Tide in last year's title game. They're a touchdown underdog in the rematch. And, well, everyone seems to lose to Alabama, which is undefeated and trying to win its fifth college football championship in the past eight years.

But even if Clemson comes up short again, there's a silver lining for all of the team's players, especially those returning next season. The team's much ballyhooed new facility (We shared news of it last January) is close to being ready. Really close, in fact, with doors to the $55 million complex set to open at the end of the month.

RELATED: Golf course goes "all in" again in support of Clemson football

“I am pumped," said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. "It is gonna be the epitome of Clemson: fun, special, unique. It’s gonna be the best in the country, without a doubt, and everything in this building is what’s best for our players."

"Everything" is the key word, because the building seems to have everything. A weight room. A barber shop. A sand volleyball court. Laser tag. Nap rooms. Dining rooms. Even an indoor slide. Seriously.

Here's a video of what the 140,000(!)-square-foot complex is expected to look like when it opens:

But let's get to the good stuff. The facility will also have a golf simulator. Nice. And feature a mini-golf course. VERY nice!

Win or lose Monday night, Clemson's football team is going to have a good time in 2017.

RELATED: Photos of celebrities playing mini-golf through the years

