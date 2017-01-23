161116-donald-trump-golf.jpg
President Donald Trump wants to play golf with the Queen of England in attendance

27 minutes ago
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 22: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his second shot on the second hole during the final round of the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 22, 2017 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Shallow your swing to hit Tommy Fleetwood's fairway wood shot

an hour ago
augusta.png
9 little-known golf alternative facts

2 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers5 hours ago

Chris Paul has proof that Barack Obama enjoys trash-talking about his golf game

Barack Obama's eight years in the Oval Office are over, but he should have decades left of being an avid golfer. And trash-talking on the golf course.

We've heard plenty of stories about the gamesmanship the 44th President of the United States uses on the links. It got to the point that the former First Lady told Stephen Curry to make fun of her husband's ears the next time he tries to rattle the two-time NBA MVP on the golf course. And thanks to a fellow NBA star, we have proof of the lengths Obama will go to get in a golf opponent's head.

Chris Paul shared this photo with Obama over the weekend as he thanked the President for his service. But take a closer look at the message Obama signed on the picture:

It looks like it reads: "Chris -- this is me talking smack about how I’ll whup you playing golf!" Harsh!

Not that Chris Paul doesn't deserve some verbal jabs. According to the Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith, Paul is "the biggest talker" of all NBA golfers. And if you're going to dish it, you've got to be able to take it -- especially from the (former) most powerful man in the world.

RELATED: President Obama's golf by the numbers

(h/t For The Win)

